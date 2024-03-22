Bab Al Qasr Hotel Joined Hands with the Absher Ya Watan Team in the Feed and Reward Ramadan 2024 Initiative

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: Bab Al Qasr Hotel collaborated with the volunteer team Absher Ya Watan yesterday in distributing Iftar meals to fasting drivers at traffic intersections in the heart of the capital, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police.



Mr. Nemo Acimovic, the General Manager of Bab Al Qasr Hotel, along with Mr. Elias Saad, the Executive Assistant Manager i/c of Food and Beverage, and the hotel staff, distributed meals to drivers at traffic intersections in the Khalidiya area of Abu Dhabi.



The goal of the Feed and Reward Ramadan 2024 is to provide 90,000 Iftar meals to drivers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Mr. Nemo Acimovic expressed his delight in participating in this initiative with the Bab Al Qasr Hotel team, commending the efforts of Abu Dhabi Police and the Absher Ya Watan team in promoting a culture of collective work that contributes to fostering volunteerism as an integral part of Emirati society's culture.



The campaign aims to reduce road accidents and enhance traffic safety during Iftar time, due to some drivers rushing to break their fast. It emphasizes the importance of protecting drivers from the risks of speeding and running red lights, thus preventing traffic accidents.



