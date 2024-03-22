CMU-Q Honours 172 Students For Academic Excellence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university, honored 172 students for academic excellence in the fall 2023 semester. The Dean's List ceremony takes place twice a year to acknowledge student achievement based on grades from the previous semester.

The Dean's List for the fall 2023 semester included 20 first-year students, 41 sophomore students, 51 junior students and 60 senior students.

Michael Trick, Dean of CMU-Q, touched on the significance of the ceremony and the importance of celebrating students' commitment to excellence.“We gather as an educational community to recognise our students' hard work and achievement, and we also acknowledge that education is a journey. Each student has the potential to be on the Dean's List, and we are especially proud of those who realized that potential in the fall of 2023.”

