               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Toronto Azerbaijan House Represents Azerbaijan At Nowruz Event


3/22/2024 3:08:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event on the occasion of Nowruz holiday was organized by Francesco Sorbara, elected MP from Vaughan-Woodbridge, Canada. Representatives of different nations celebrating Nowruz holiday were invited to the event, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Republic.

The Committee said that Azerbaijan House in Toronto represented Azerbaijan at the event along with Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in Canada.

Thus, the students of the "My Azerbaijan" weekend school operating under the Azerbaijan House performed various dances under the guidance of dance teacher Orkhan Islamov, including Polad Bulbuloglu's dance set to the song "Happy Azerbaijan" and the "Gaval" dance. Azerbaijani dances were received with interest by the participants of the event.

Francesco Sorbara and Vohn Mayor Steven Del Duca congratulated Azerbaijanis on the occasion of Nowruz holiday.

MENAFN22032024000195011045ID1108009053

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search