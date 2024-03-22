Toronto Azerbaijan House Represents Azerbaijan At Nowruz Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event on the occasion of Nowruz holiday was organized by
Francesco Sorbara, elected MP from Vaughan-Woodbridge, Canada.
Representatives of different nations celebrating Nowruz holiday
were invited to the event, Azernews reports,
citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan
Republic.
The Committee said that Azerbaijan House in Toronto represented
Azerbaijan at the event along with Azerbaijani diaspora
organizations operating in Canada.
Thus, the students of the "My Azerbaijan" weekend school
operating under the Azerbaijan House performed various dances under
the guidance of dance teacher Orkhan Islamov, including Polad
Bulbuloglu's dance set to the song "Happy Azerbaijan" and the
"Gaval" dance. Azerbaijani dances were received with interest by
the participants of the event.
Francesco Sorbara and Vohn Mayor Steven Del Duca congratulated
Azerbaijanis on the occasion of Nowruz holiday.
