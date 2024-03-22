Toronto Azerbaijan House Represents Azerbaijan At Nowruz Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event on the occasion of Nowruz holiday was organized by Francesco Sorbara, elected MP from Vaughan-Woodbridge, Canada. Representatives of different nations celebrating Nowruz holiday were invited to the event, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Republic.

The Committee said that Azerbaijan House in Toronto represented Azerbaijan at the event along with Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in Canada.

Thus, the students of the "My Azerbaijan" weekend school operating under the Azerbaijan House performed various dances under the guidance of dance teacher Orkhan Islamov, including Polad Bulbuloglu's dance set to the song "Happy Azerbaijan" and the "Gaval" dance. Azerbaijani dances were received with interest by the participants of the event.

Francesco Sorbara and Vohn Mayor Steven Del Duca congratulated Azerbaijanis on the occasion of Nowruz holiday.