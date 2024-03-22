QARS Participates In 31St Russian RDXC Contest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Amateur Radio Society (QARS) took part in the 31st edition of the Russian international amateur radio contest (RDXC-2024), organized annually by the Russian Amateur Radio Union with a broad international participation.

QARS participated in the contest with a team consisting of a number of its board members and members of the Society who had previously participated in similar competitions and achieved great results at the world level.

Chairman of Qatar Amateur Radio Society (QARS) Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah underlined that QARS participation in the RDXC-2024 affirms the keenness to continue engaging in international events; pointing to the important role of amateur radio societies worldwide as a helping hand arm during crises and disasters.

Al Attiyah noted that QARS had prepared a high-level model station included a number of modern devices and high-quality antennas to participate in this international contest. He valued the efforts of all Qatari amateurs who participated in the competition, wishing them further successes and excellence. Qatar Amateur Radio Society (QARS) aims to develop the hobby of amateur radio among the citizens, and regulate its practice in accordance with the laws in force locally and internationally.