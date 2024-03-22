Aspire's Ramadan Sports Festival In Full Swing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 11th edition of the Ramadan Sports Festival, organised by the Aspire Zone Foundation, is currently underway, attracting a diverse array of participants from across the country. Running for 15 days, from March 13 to March 27, the festival features a multitude of activities being held at Aspire Zone facilities, with competitions taking place from 9:30pm until midnight.

This year's festival boasts 11 different sports activities and competitions, catering to various categories including men, women, juniors, and individuals with special needs. Among the highlights of the men's competitions are the Embassies Football Tournament, running until March 25; Basketball 3x3, until March 20; Hockey 5s tournament, with the final scheduled for March 22; and the tennis tournament, concluding on March 22.

On the women's front, competitions include Basketball 3x3, ongoing until March 23; and the Hockey 5s tournament, wrapping up on March 21. The padel competition, which concluded on March 17, was also a notable event.

In the Juniors' category, the Hockey 5s tournament will conclude on March 23, while the Special Needs competition of table tennis was held on March 16. Participants have expressed appreciation for the positive influence of the festival.

Ryan, a participant in the basketball tournament, stressed the importance of promoting physical activities, even during Ramadan, stating:“Aside from feeding our soul, we should also nourish our body through these activities.” Leila, who competed in the padel competition, praised the festival as a platform for showcasing and honing talents, particularly during Ramadan.“Exercising and doing sports are both important to one's physical health, along with balanced nutrition,” she remarked.

According to the Aspetar Clinical Guideline for Ramadan, athletes and individuals fasting during Ramadan may encounter challenges in training and competing.

Key recommendations include scheduling training sessions one to two hours before Iftar, focusing on light-to-moderate activities, and avoiding high-intensity or long-duration sessions close to bedtime.