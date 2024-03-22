WAF Evens, SFI Tie To Enrich Personal Development Of High School Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: WAF Events and Straightforward Insight (SFI) have joined forces in a collaborative endeavor that serves to enrich the lives of both high school students in Qatar and the wider community.

Straightforward Insight is a student-led organisation founded by Nikkil Dcruz and Prithwiraj Purkait, students of Grade 11 and Grade 12 of DPS-Modern Indian School.

SFI was established with a fundamental mission of offering high school students in Qatar enriching ways for personal development and active participation in their society.

WAF Events is an exhibitions, conferences, events and workshops company which was established in 2023 and based in Qatar spearheaded by Wafaa Swidan, CEO WAF for organising festivals.

WAF and SFI collaborate seamlessly to bridge the gap between organising events and acquiring volunteers. While WAF spearheads the planning and execution of events, SFI facilitates the involvement of high school students by connecting them with such opportunities. This harmonious relationship ensures that events run smoothly while offering students the chance to contribute meaningfully to their community.

Events held during the weekends of February and March, at the Fire Station Museum and Torba Market by WAF events provided high school students with unforgettable experiences. By volunteering at these events, students not only develop practical skills but also to form connections and make long-lasting memories. By actively participating in volunteer work, high-schoolers not only contribute positively to their communities but also nurture their personal growth and well-being.

All the volunteers connected with SFI through their Instagram Page: @straightforwardinsight and shared positive feedback while helping and taking part in different activities with children and were enthusiastic to participate at future events.

Volunteers were also appreciated with certificates for their dedicated and committed work by taking time out of their busy schedule's as high school students for a noble cause. Volunteers also took the opportunity to highlight to other students to volunteer at more events and opportunities provided by Straightforward Insight and become an active member of the community.