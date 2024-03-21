Minister Galushchenko: We Must Force Russia To Leave Not Only Occupied ZNPP But Global Nuclear Market

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko has held an online meeting with Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Senator Joe Manchin to discuss cooperation in the nuclear and uranium industries, as well as sanctions against Russia's Rosatom.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The parties spoke about the situation at Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and the measures taken by Ukraine at the international level, namely at the IAEA platform, to ensure nuclear and radiation safety at the facility.

Special attention was paid to the risks associated with Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka Hydroelecric Power Plant (HPP), the denial of access to Zaporizhzhia NPP for qualified Ukrainian personnel, and the expiration of the lifetime of nuclear fuel loaded into the reactors of Zaporizhzhia NPP.

“We need to make real decisions and take concrete actions to impose sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry. We must force Russia to leave not only the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, but also the global nuclear technology and uranium markets,” Galushchenko stressed.

The Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy Committee expressed support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor and assured the Ukrainian side of the U.S. readiness to help strengthen Ukraine's energy security and independence.

In this context, the parties discussed the importance of deepening cooperation in the nuclear and uranium industries in order to oust Russia from global markets in these segments.

A reminder that, at hearings in the U.S. Congress on sanctions against Rosatom, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko spoke of the company's direct involvement in the planning, preparation and financing of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.