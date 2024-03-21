Algeria Announces Snap Presidential Elections On Sept 7

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, March 21 (KUNA) -- Algeria decided on Thursday to bring forward the presidential elections and hold them on September 7th rather than December. Algerian authorities said in a statement that the President Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired a meeting on the preparations for the upcoming presidential elections. The current President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was elected in December 2019, after receiving 58.13 percent of the votes. (end) mr

