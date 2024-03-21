Former Bush Spokesman Ari Fleischer Signs On As BCW Consultant

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer will be working with BCW as a consultant.



New York-based Fleischer, who was George W. Bush's spokesman, will focus on executive comms strategy and client council. He currently runs his own consultancy, Ari Fleischer Communications.



“Ari has extraordinary experience in delivering world-class strategic counsel, issues management and campaign development across the domains of politics, business and sports/entertainment,” said BCW global CEO Corey duBrowa.“His steady hand and keen insights will be incredibly valuable for our clients who are guiding their businesses through all manner of geopolitical, economic and cultural headwinds.”



Fleischer was Bush's primary spokesperson from 2001-2003, which included major events including the Sept. 11 attacks, anthrax attacks and the start of the Iraq War. He is a Fox News contributor and book author.



Fleischer is signing on with BCW ahead of its July 1 merger with sister WPP agency Hill & Knowlton into a single entity called Burson. The merger will create a $1bn PR firm that could arguably be the industry's biggest player.

