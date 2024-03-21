Govt Introduces Fact Checker To Counter Fake Information On Policies

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 21 (KNN) The Government of India officially notified the Fact Check Unit (FCU) under the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) as the fact checking unit of the Central government, on Wednesday.

The move comes as a collaborative effort between MIB and MeitY to address the growing challenge of fake news and misinformation, especially on social media platforms.

Mandated to counter misinformation on government policies, initiatives, and schemes, the FCU actively monitors, detects, and counters disinformation campaigns, ensuring prompt exposure and correction of false information about the government.

Citizens can reach out to the unit through various modes, including WhatsApp (+918799711259), email (... ), Twitter (@PIBFactCheck ), and the PIB's website ( ).

Through a gazette notification, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) designated the PIB FCU under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Established in November 2019, the Fact Check Unit aims to deter creators and disseminators of fake news while providing citizens an avenue to report suspicious or questionable information pertaining to the Government of India.

The FCU has also taken measures to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities by providing alternative text alongside all its social media posts, catering to the increasing reliance on visual content on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

With its official notification, the PIB's Fact Check Unit assumes a central role in the government's efforts to combat the spread of misinformation and fake news, underscoring the importance of fact-checking in the digital age.

(KNN Bureau)