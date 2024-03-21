Competition In Spring: Linyi City, Shandong Province, Promotes The Advancement Of The Wood Industry To High-End

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





The Bianqiao High-end Wood and Home Furnishing Industrial Park is located in the eastern part of Pingyi County, Shandong Province. It enjoys a superior geographical location and significant transportation advantages, being adjacent to major national, provincial, and county roads. It is less than 10 kilometers away from the expressway exit and high-speed rail station, 60 kilometers from Linyi City, and 150 kilometers from Rizhao Port. With abundant human resources, high-quality and stable centralized heat sources, and a strong industrial foundation in the surrounding area, it is one of the three major wood industry development bases in Linyi City and the main development base for the wood industry in Pingyi County. It is the preferred location for enterprise investment and development.







The park covers a total area of 6 square kilometers and is divided into five functional areas: transformation and upgrading demonstration area, ecological board area, high-end furniture area, smart home area, and comprehensive supporting services area. With a cumulative investment of 700 million yuan, a comprehensive infrastructure supporting system has been established. In particular, 150 million yuan has been invested in the construction of a heating main pipeline to introduce high-quality and stable heat sources, realizing centralized heating in the park, which has become a major highlight of the park. Currently, the first phase of the park has been completed, covering an area of 2 square kilometers, with 31 settled enterprises, forming a product system including high-end ecological boards, particleboards, solid wood furniture, wooden flooring, decorative veneer, and more. After full completion, the park can accommodate over 100 enterprises, with an annual output value of up to 12 billion yuan.







Adhering to the development concept of“enterprise clustering, industrial aggregation, service integration, platform concentration, and resource efficiency,” the park has created an experimental area for the transformation and upgrading of the wood industry, known as the“Park within the Park.” The project covers an area of over 1,000 acres, with a total construction area of 800,000 square meters. It adopts the model of“overall planning and design, land acquisition by enterprises in sections, unified standard construction, and comprehensive centralized supporting facilities.” The project includes seven functional areas: R&D center, testing center, maker center, main production area, centralized office area, life service area, and ecological leisure area. The production area is subject to unified control and standardized factory buildings. Outside the production area, supporting service buildings are planned to meet the comprehensive needs of enterprises, including product display, investment promotion, e-commerce, conference offices, employee dining, and shift rest and leisure facilities.