Man Commits Suicide At Bengaluru's Attiguppe Metro Station, Service Between Challaghatta To Magadi Road Halted

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A distressing incident unfolded at Attiguppe metro station along Purple line in Bengaluru, earlier today, as a young man committed suicide by jumping onto the metro rail track as a train approached. The harrowing event not only caused a significant disruption in metro services but also prompted swift action from authorities to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

The incident, which occurred during the rush hour, brought the metro station to a standstill as emergency personnel and metro staff rushed to the scene. Eyewitnesses reported the desperate efforts of station staff to prevent the tragic outcome, as they quickly intervened to unload passengers and prevent any potential harm.

BMRCL officials have said that the metro trains are only running between Magadi Road and Whitefield stations.

Bengaluru: BMRCL official suspended for denying entry to farmer based on attire

According to sources, the man who committed suicide was named Dhruv, a 19-year-old student of National College in Bengaluru. He was based out of Mumbai. BMRCL has tweeted, "This is to inform you that one person has jumped in front of the train at Attiguppe station at 2.10 pm. Presently trains are running only between Magadi road to Whitefield Feild and no services between Magadi road to Challaghatta". The metro staff swiftly closed the shutters of Attiguppe station, barring entry to the public, as the person's body lay on the tracks. As the metro train approached, the man jumped off the station, and currently, his body is stuck between the metro train and the tracks.

Suicide attempt on Namma metro tracks, man jumps off platform

The Purple Line metro was temporarily disrupted until the body of the man was shifted to the hospital. However, the trains along the Green Line have continued their operations smoothly. Responding to the situation and to facilitate the necessary interventions, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) promptly halted metro services across the affected stretch. Commuters travelling between Magadi Road and Whitefield were particularly impacted, as metro operations were temporarily suspended in light of the situation.

Bengaluru's Metro train serves millions of people daily. The metro traffic runs solely through an electric connection. Therefore, no public or commuters are allowed to approach the metro tracks due to the presence of dangerous electric wires. The risk of death from electrocution is high. Security personnel will be deployed to prevent people from accessing the metro tracks. Despite these precautions, the young man tragically committed suicide by jumping onto the metro tracks.

The body of the 19-year-old male was taken to the hospital for post-mortem by the police. Train operations on the Purple Line have resumed after clearance by the police.