Union Minister And RPI Leader Ramdas Athawale Meets With Road Accident In Maharashtra's Satara

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Republican Party of India (A) and MoS Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met with an accident at Wai, Satara.

According to authorities, the car in which Athawale was traveling collided with a container due to sudden braking. This collision resulted in damage to the front bumper of the car. No one was injured in the accident.



Samir Sheikh, Satara SP, confirmed that there were no injuries reported from the accident. Athawale himself was unharmed and continued his journey to Mumbai.