Water Shortage Alert! Two-Day Water Cut In THESE Areas In Mumbai. Is Your Area Affected? Find The Complete List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on May 21 announced a 24-hour temporary water supply disruption in some parts of Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund. The water supply cut will be effective from from 11.30 am of May 24 till 11.30am of May 25, reported Mid-Day per reports, parts of North Ward, South Ward, and T Ward of the city will be affected due to the work of diverting an existing 1200 mm diameter water main along Mulund Goregaon Link Road (GMLR).The diversion work is scheduled to take place from Fortis Hospital to Udyog Shetra, Mulund (West), by the water supply authority in the region through the GMLR project work Department. This is required to reroute the 1200 mm diameter water main that interferes with the foundation of the GMLR flyover notification stated,“The BMC has also advised residents to store sufficient water for the duration of the shutdown and to use water cautiously. As a precautionary measure, citizens are urged to boil and filter water for the next 4 to 5 days after the supply is restored to ensure safety.”N Ward:Affected areas: Vikhroli Village (East), Godrej Properties, Godrej Hospital water supply time: From 3:30 pm to 11:30 am: Water supply will remain closed on May 25, 2024.S Ward:Affected areas: Nahur (East), Bhandup (East), Kanjur (East), Tagore Nagar, Kannamwar Nagar (Vikhroli East, buildings 1 to 32 and 203 to 217).Normal water supply time: From 3:30 am to 11:30 am: Water supply will be disrupted on May 25.S Ward:Affected areas: Mulund-Goregaon Junction Road Complex, CEAT Tire Road Complex, Sonapur Traffic Divya Complex, Subhashnagar, M.M.R.D Vasahat, Gaon Road, Dutt Mandir Marg, Anjana Estate, Shastri Nagar, Usha Nagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Sonapur, Gavdevi Marg, Jangal Mangal Marg, Lake Marg, Draksha Bagh, Kaju Tekdi, Janta Market, Tank Road Complex, Maharashtra Nagar, Konkan Nagar, Sahyadri Nagar, Quarry Marg, Pratapnagar Marg water supply time: From 5:00 am to 10:00 am: Water supply will remain closed on May 25, 2024.T WardAffected areas: Mulund-Goregaon Junction, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, J. N. Marg, Devidayal Marg, Kshepanbhoomi Marg, Dr. R. P. Marg, P.K. Marg, Jhaver Marg, M.G. Marg, N. S. Marg, S. N. Marg, R. H.B. Marg, Walji Ladha Marg, V. P. Marg, Madan Mohan Malviya Marg, ACC Marg, B. R. Marg, Goshala Marg, S. l. Marg, Nahur village water supply time: 24 x 7 hours: Water supply will be disrupted from 11:30 am on May 24, till 11:30 am on May 25.

