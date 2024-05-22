When Chad Michael Murray Couldn’T Leave His Hotel Room Due To His Agoraphobia

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 22 (IANS) Actor Chad Michael Murray spoke about how fame took a toll on his mental health and how he couldn't leave his hotel room due to agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder that involves the fear of going into crowded spaces or sometimes leaving one's home.

During an interview with The Cut, the 42-year-old opened up about his struggle with agoraphobia. He said it began following his success from 'One Tree Hill', saying that everything seemed great on the outside but he was“far more fragile than I ever put on.”

“Everyone starts telling you 'Yes. But I was walking around with a really pained heart,” he said, reports people.

“I was around 23 and I had an event in Miami, but I couldn't leave my hotel room. The world felt like it was closing in; I was having anxiety attacks.”

Murray said things started to change after his 25th birthday.

“I woke up and felt unsettled. I didn't like the direction that I was going in my life. I went to church, and I got a tattoo of a cross on my left wrist, and I was like, I'm going to move myself in faith.”

The actor recommitted himself to Christianity at 25, and explained that a combination of religion and therapy helped him with his career and mental health.

“I remember in my younger 20s, I'd wake up and say, 'Oh, I've got to go to work.' And that's a very different place to even start your day.”

“It's just a very different mindset where I have gratitude. I get to go to work and I love that opportunity to just spread love, try to elevate energy, and respect the craft. Instead of coming at it as a disgruntled, tired 21-year-old.”

Others who have battled with agoraphobia include names such as Zac Efron and Linda Evangelista.