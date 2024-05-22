Maharashtra News: 6 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Ujani Dam Near Kalashi Village

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "In Maharashtra, six people were reported missing after a boat capsized in the evening of May 21 in Ujani dam waters. The incident took place near Kalashi village that is close to Indapur Tahseel of Pune district.\"NDRF, SDRF, local administration and police are deployed for search and rescue operations,\" ANI quoted Pune Rural Police as saying.
The boat overturned due to the strong waves created by a sudden storm and torrential rain. Meanwhile, Solapur Assistant Police Inspector Rahul Dongre, who was also traveling in this boat, swam from the place where the boat overturned and reached the shore of Kalashi, local news platform Sakal reported.A total of 7 passengers including three men, two women, two little girls and a boat driver left Kugaon to travel to Kalashi when the incident occurred is a developing story, more details awaited.....
