LU Teachers, Researchers To Survey Poll-Bound Districts Of Eastern UP

Lucknow, May 22 (IANS) The Political Science Department of Lucknow University will conduct a survey in poll-bound districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh for political analysis.

A team of five teachers and four researchers will visit the region between May 25 - May 27 to coincide with the sixth phase of polling.

“These dates have been fixed keeping in mind the fact that during this period political propaganda and activities within and outside the institutions will be at their peak. Apart from this, the study group will also get an opportunity to meet and talk to party candidates contesting the elections,” said Sanjay Gupta, head of the Political Science Department.

“In this way, the study group will get an opportunity to understand the political scenario and the mood of the public in selected districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh like Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, etc.," he said.

"With the aim of studying the voting behaviour of voters, it is also proposed to visit the students enrolled in higher educational institutions of the region,” he said and added that systematic questionnaires were being prepared for the survey.