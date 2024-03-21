(MENAFN- Baystreet) Ontrak Launches New Engagement System

Five Below Dives on Quarterly, Yearly FinancialsChewy out with Q4 EarningsDarden Restaurants' Stock Drops On Mixed Earnings ReportMust-Read Stock News on Intel, Reddit, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Thursday, March 21, 2024

Maxeon Advances on News about Solar Panels

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, has extended its technology leadership by achieving another leading efficiency rating benchmark for its solar panels.

The Company today announced a module aperture efficiency measurement of 24.9% for its Maxeon 7 panel, as confirmed by testing conducted at the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Maxeon's new efficiency benchmark builds on a long history of delivering the industry's most advanced solar panels and extends the "champion module efficiency" lead of Maxeon panels previously validated by NREL testing in 2023.

The Company also confirmed that their back-contact (IBC) panels, marketed outside of the U.S. under the SunPower brand, are IEC-certified for impact resistance from hail of up to 45mm diameter, significantly greater than competing solar panels on the market. Achieving this exceptional resistance standard provides increased reliability and durability to support a wider range of solar installations globally.

"Maxeon continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in solar, with products that generate the most reliable clean energy for customers on day one and for decades to come," said CEO Bill Mulligan. "The first installations of our new Maxeon 7 panels are demonstrating the real-world value that our technology leadership is delivering, and further differentiate Maxeon from our competitors."

MAXN shares acquired 14 cents, or 4.2%, to $3.47.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks