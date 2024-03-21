(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Ontrak Launches New Engagement System
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Maxeon Advances on News about Solar Panels
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, has extended its technology leadership by achieving another leading efficiency rating benchmark for its solar panels.
The Company today announced a module aperture efficiency measurement of 24.9% for its Maxeon 7 panel, as confirmed by testing conducted at the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Maxeon's new efficiency benchmark builds on a long history of delivering the industry's most advanced solar panels and extends the "champion module efficiency" lead of Maxeon panels previously validated by NREL testing in 2023.
The Company also confirmed that their back-contact (IBC) panels, marketed outside of the U.S. under the SunPower brand, are IEC-certified for impact resistance from hail of up to 45mm diameter, significantly greater than competing solar panels on the market. Achieving this exceptional resistance standard provides increased reliability and durability to support a wider range of solar installations globally.
"Maxeon continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in solar, with products that generate the most reliable clean energy for customers on day one and for decades to come," said CEO Bill Mulligan. "The first installations of our new Maxeon 7 panels are demonstrating the real-world value that our technology leadership is delivering, and further differentiate Maxeon from our competitors."
MAXN shares acquired 14 cents, or 4.2%, to $3.47.
