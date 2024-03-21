Azerbaijani Ngos Address Letter To Nuclear Energy Summit Leadership Regarding Metsamor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Azerbaijani civil society representatives sent an open letter to
the co-chairs of the Nuclear Energy Summit, which started in
Brussels today - Prime Minister of Belgium Alexandre De Croix and
General Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (AEBA)
Rafael Mariano Grossi.
According to Azernews, in the letter, the representatives of
civil society and scientists of Azerbaijan urged the leadership of
the Nuclear Energy Summit to pay attention to the global threat
posed by the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, which is in a state of
emergency and has long expired, and to raise the issue with the
Armenian government about the immediate termination of the
operation of this plant. they called
"The Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, built in 1976 in a seismic
zone of 9.5 points, working with old technology and rated at only 8
points, poses a great nuclear threat to Azerbaijan, Turkey, Armenia
and the entire region. The irresponsible behavior of the Armenian
authorities regarding this NPP, the world community false reports
calculated to deceive are leading the region towards the next
Chernobyl and Fukushima accidents. This risk is growing with each
passing day. Instead of decommissioning the Metsamor Nuclear Power
Plant and following the rules and procedures expected by the
international community, the Armenian authorities are trying to
artificially extend its life every time. Liquid waste from the
Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant is ultimately discharged into the Araz
River, a transboundary river. The plant is located in a
water-scarce area, drawing water from deep wells to cool its aging
reactor. During earthquakes, the groundwater level and flow
direction can change, clearly demonstrating the unreliability of
the cooling system. ", the letter stated.
Representatives of the NGO said that the illegal trade of some
nuclear materials originating from Metsamor is of great concern:
"There are more than 200 radioactive sources on the territory of
Armenia. These sources include various types of isotopes. There are
also cases of smuggling of radioactive isotopes in Armenia. This is
a terrorist threat of radionuclides. increases the possibility of
using it for this purpose. The fact that the landfills where
Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant waste is placed are already full and
the creation of a new nuclear waste landfill shows that there are
serious problems with the disposal of this waste."
Representatives of civil society called on the International
Atomic Energy Agency and other relevant international institutions
to cooperate closely with Azerbaijan as the main affected country
in this field:
"The Armenian authorities, which do not take into account the
nuclear safety of their people and the peoples living in the
regional states, can only be forced to stop the operation of the
Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant with joint global efforts. The Nuclear
Energy Summit, which defines the achievement of the goals arising
from COP28 as its main direction, acts as a convenient platform in
this regard. This is the expectation of the Azerbaijani community,
which will host COP29."
The open letter was signed by the following Azerbaijani civil
society representatives:
Fagan Aliyev - International Academy of Ecoenergetics
Islam Mustafayev - "Ruzgar" Ecological Public Union
Sabit Bagirov - Entrepreneurship and Market Economy Development
Assistance Fund
Mirhasan Hasanov - "Chernobyl Disabled People's Union" Public
Union
Eyvaz Askerov - Public Union "Chernobyl Disabled People of
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic".
Firuze Sultanzade - "EkoSfera" Social Ecological Center
Gulshan Akhundova - "Women, Development, Future" Public
Union
Parvana Valiyeva - "Service to Health" Public Union
Muslim Gurbanov - "Ecoil" Scientific Ecological Public Union
Rovshan Abbasov - "Towards a Healthy Life" Ecological Public
Union
Zurab Israfilov - "Azerbaijan Nature Protection Society" Public
Union
Maryam Majidova - Youth Gender Equality Center "Gender Hub"
Public Union
Zaur İbrahimli - "Prioritet" Social Economic Research Center
Public Union
Umud Mirzayev - International Eurasia Press Fund
Israyil Iskandarov - "Umid" Social Development Support Public
Union
Ramil Iskanderli - Legal Analysis and Research Public Union
Gunel Safarova - Chairman of "Vetandash" Research and
Development Public Union
Khalid Kazimov - Regional Human Rights and Media Center Public
Union
Ahmed Abbasbeyli - "Center for Community Development" Public
Union
Elchin Mukhtarli - "Service to Health" Public Union
Amin Mammadov - Public Union "Experts in the Field of Water
Use".
Elman Jafarli - "Green World" Environmental Awareness Public
Union
Gorkhmaz Ibrahimli - Biosphere Public Union
Gamza Yusubova - Environmental Education and Monitoring public
association
Rahila Mehtiyeva - "Social - Economic and Ecological
Development" public association
Irada Hasanova - "Sema va Eco" Social Economic Development
Assistance Public Union
Tukezban Agababayeva - Eco Hub Support for Ecological
Initiatives
Sevil Isayeva - Ekolex Ecological Legal Center Public Union
Rustam Malikov - "Ana Kura" Public Association for Helping to
Study Environmental Problems
Azizaga Hunbataliyev - Environmental Environmental Protection
Public Union
Yazgül Abdiyeva - "Health Protection" public association
Ayyub Karimli - Economic and Social Research Assistance Public
Union
Tavakkul Iskandarov - "Biological Diversity Center" Public
Union
Courage Huseynzade - "Support to Information and Social
Initiatives" Public Union.
MENAFN21032024000195011045ID1108005701
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.