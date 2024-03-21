Al Yamuna Densons invests AED 35 million in its facility expansion in Ras Al Khaimah

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 21 March 2024: A leading Indian manufacturer of power cable joining kits, Al Yamuna Densons is expanding its facility in Ras Al Khaimah with an investment of AED 35 million to boost its regional operations. The construction in the Al Hamra Industrial Zone is set to be completed by May, taking the total area to 15,000 m2 and annual production capacity to half a million kits.



Founded over 50 years ago, Al Yamuna Densons established its assembling unit in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) in 2013. Since then, the company has provided innovative solutions for the power distribution industry, catering to markets in the UAE, Oman, KSA, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, Egypt and Malaysia. Some of the UAE clients the company caters to include Abu Dhabi Distribution Co., Al Ain Distribution Company, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Etihad Water & Electricity, and Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority. Other major clients in the region are – Saudi Electricity Company, Sonelgaz in Algeria, Electricity and Water Authority Bahrain, Ministry of Electricity and Water in Kuwait, Electricity Distribution Company in Jordan, and Muscat Electricity and Distribution Company in Oman, among others.



This major expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s operational capabilities as the Ras Al Khaimah unit was earlier assembling the imported goods from its facilities in Indian. It is now manufacturing all cable parts and assembling kits on-site. The company is set to create an additional 120 jobs, enhancing its existing workforce.



Al Yamuna Densons’ CEO Ravi Sardana said, “We chose Ras Al Khaimah for our expansion due to its business-friendly environment and superior infrastructure. RAKEZ has provided us with unmatched support and offered us the perfect platform to scale our operations effectively. The team’s proactive and swift assistance in meeting our needs over the years has played a crucial role in our growth.”



With nearly AED 20 million invested in construction and an additional AED 15 million in machinery, the company is set to target new markets in the MENA region while maintaining the highest standards of quality and innovation.



RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are proud to witness the remarkable journey of Al Yamuna Densons in RAKEZ. Their expansion is a testament to the conducive business ecosystem we strive to provide for our clients in all the industrial zones. It also highlights the success that companies can achieve in Ras Al Khaimah through the right support and infrastructure. We are thrilled to support their journey towards increasing production capabilities, reinforcing our commitment to fostering industrial excellence and economic diversity in the region."





-END-







