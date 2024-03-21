EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter Group receives 1.3 million euros research funding from the Italian Ministry of Economy

21.03.2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Enapter Group receives 1.3 million euros research funding from the Italian Ministry of Economy

Italian Ministry of Economic Affairs funds Enapter's research activities with around 1.3 million euros Funding supports the ongoing development of the next generation of Enapters AEM stacks for the multi-megawatt products Berlin, 21 March 2024: Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has received a grant for its Italian subsidiary Enapter SRL from the Italian Ministry for Enterprise and Made in Italy (MIMIT) for the "AEM Technology Next Generation" project for a total amount of EUR 1,255,373.17. The funds received are to be used for further research and development purposes and the further development of the product portfolio. The focus here is on the further development of Enapter's AEM multicore technology. AEM multicore technology is used, for example, in the AEM Nexus, a modular electrolyzer in the megawatt class. Hundreds of so-called stacks are coupled together to flexibly produce the desired amount of green hydrogen from renewable energy sources - highly efficiently and without the use of iridium. The funds now received will be used, among other things, for the further development of the corresponding stacks and the associated patented membrane technology. The project now being funded will run for a total of 34 months. Progressive standardization and mass production of these stacks, which are optimized in terms of size and performance, will make it possible to generate significant increases in efficiency and, not least, price advantages in hydrogen production. About Enapter Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolyzer - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolyzer to produce green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 375 companies in more than 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy.



Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges,

ISIN: DE000A255G02.

Further information: Website:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

Instagram: Contact financial and business press: Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-mail: ...

21.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Enapter AG Reinhardtstr. 35 10117 Berlin Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A255G02 WKN: A255G0 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1863477



End of News EQS News Service