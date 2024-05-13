Biden administration to impose tariffs on China's imports of EVs, electronic chips

(MENAFN) The Biden administration is reportedly gearing up to implement a series of new tariffs on a range of products imported from China, including electric cars, semiconductors, solar equipment, and medical supplies. Citing insights from a US official and another individual familiar with the plan, reports indicate that these tariffs are part of the administration's broader strategy to address trade imbalances and bolster domestic industries. Of particular significance is the proposal to potentially quadruple tariffs on electric cars, raising them from the current 25 percent to a staggering 100 percent.



This move marks a notable shift in trade policy under the Biden administration, signaling a more assertive approach towards economic relations with China. The decision to target key sectors such as electric vehicles and semiconductor manufacturing underscores the administration's focus on enhancing domestic production capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign imports, particularly from China. Additionally, the imposition of tariffs on solar equipment and medical supplies underscores the diverse range of industries affected by these proposed measures.



While the exact details and timeline of the tariff implementation remain to be seen, the prospect of heightened trade tensions between the US and China looms large. Such developments could have significant implications for global supply chains, market dynamics, and bilateral relations between the world's two largest economies. As stakeholders await further clarification on the administration's trade policy agenda, businesses and policymakers alike are bracing for potential disruptions and navigating the evolving landscape of international trade.

