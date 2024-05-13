Devastating fire engulfs Warsaw's biggest shopping mall

(MENAFN) A devastating fire engulfed the largest shopping center in Warsaw, Poland, erupting the evening before yesterday and leaving the center virtually destroyed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, but the extent of the damage to the "Marievelska 44" center is substantial. The center, which housed approximately 1,400 commercial units, was owned and managed by Mirbaud, making it a significant hub for retail and commerce in the city.



Mariusz Veltinovski, Commander-in-Chief of the State Fire Service, addressed the media in a press conference the following day, revealing the grim extent of the destruction. He stated that the fire had consumed almost the entirety of the shopping center, leaving little standing in its wake. The efforts to extinguish the fire were arduous, spanning many hours as firefighters battled the flames to bring the situation under control.



The loss of the "Marievelska 44" center represents a significant blow not only to its owner and management but also to the local community and economy. The aftermath of such a catastrophic event will likely entail extensive efforts to assess the damage, rebuild, and restore the vibrant commercial activity that once thrived within its walls. As investigations into the cause of the fire unfold, authorities and stakeholders will collaborate to ensure the safety and resilience of similar structures in the future.

