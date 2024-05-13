Ajmer Shocker! 6 Madrassa Students Strangulate Imam To Death With Rope Over Sexual Abuse

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, the Ajmer police on Sunday (May 12) detained as many as six minor students of a madrasa for allegedly killing imam of Mohammadi Masjid, Maulana Mohammad Mahir, on April 27 for sexually abusing a student. According to various reports, the police recovered mobile of Mahir and the rope used to strangulate him.

The reports further said that all the students had stuck to their story that three masked men killed Mahir and threatened them to keep quiet for the last 15 days.

Ajmer Superintendent of Police, Devendra Kumar Bishnoi, highlighted the complexities faced by the special investigative team assigned to the case. Despite exhaustive efforts, including the review of several CCTV recordings and an extensive background check on Mahir, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had been residing at the mosque for eight years, no substantial leads had surfaced initially.

"But, we took students into confidence who revealed everything," he said.

The Superintendent of Police further went on to say that one of the students of madrasa was sexually abused by Mahir. When he threatened to reveal everything, Mahir lured him with money.

"Disturbed with regular harassment, students decided to murder Mahir. They beat him severely with a stick and strangulated him to death with a rope," he said.

The students allegedly told police that they were upset with sexual abuse of a student by Mahir. Two days before the murder, Mahir had returned from his village in UP. The students bought sleeping pills from a medical shop on April 26, but Mahir dad dinner outside.

"When he returned, students gave him curd with pills. After some time, Maulana went to sleep. Students went to the storeroom and brought a stick and rope. When he was sleeping, they hit his head with the stick. He tried to stand up, but they put the rope around his neck and strangulated him. He then went unconscious. They left the room after checking that his heartbeat has stopped," he further said.

Later, mosque's Tosif Ashraf filed a complaint and police detained six minors.