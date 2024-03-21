UP Govt Vows To Attract Investment, Provide Incentives For Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Mar 21 (KNN) Pranjal Yadav, Secretary, MSME & Export Promotion Department, Uttar Pradesh government, reaffirmed the state's commitment to attracting investment and providing a range of incentives for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Speaking at an MSME conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav highlighted the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme in benefiting handicraft traders and enhancing the innovative skills of artisans.

“The ODOP scheme has immensely benefited the handicraft traders and is also enhancing the innovative skills of the artisans,” yadav stated.

He also discussed the recent introduction of the textile policy and textile park by the government to bolster the textile industry in the state.

Yawer Ali Shah, Convener, CII MSME panel, emphasised the importance of incubation centres in fostering entrepreneurship in the rapidly changing business ecosystem, particularly in terms of technology, innovation, and the use of Artificial Intelligence in business operations.

Smita Agarwal, Chairperson, CII UP State Council, praised MSMEs as the backbone of a robust economy and commended the state government's initiatives such as single-window clearances, ease of doing business reforms, and infrastructure development projects tailored to the specific needs of MSMEs.

Rajat Mehra, Convener, CII Policy Advocacy Panel, stressed the importance of MSME units evolving with the dynamic business environment and staying updated on recent business practices and trends.

(KNN Bureau)