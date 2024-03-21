Nivin Pauly Starrer 'Malayalee From India' To Release On THIS Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ' Malayalee from India'. The movie is directed by Dijo Jose Antony and is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. The movie will hit theatres on May 1.





Malayalee From India is primarily about Aalparambil Gopi, a quirky figure with a hairdo that fits perfectly with his personality. Gopi is both humorous and problematic. In one scene, he attempts to romance a juvenile, while in another, he steals a birthday whistle from a terrified child amidst a stampede created by a furious elephant.

The movie also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Rajan, Manju Pillai, and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. The movie is written by Sharis Mohammed. The other core technical team includes cinematographer by Sudeep Elamon, editor by Sreejith Sarang, and music director Jakes Bejoy.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly is also gearing up for the release of Varshangalkku Shesham directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The movie also features Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Aju Varghese in the lead roles. The movie is set to release on April 12.