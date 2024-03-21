European stock exchanges end Tuesday with positive results

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, European stock exchanges concluded their trading sessions on a positive note, with gains across various indices. The STOXX Europe 600, a broad index representing approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, exhibited an uptick of 1.29 points or 0.26 percent, closing at 505.23. This index serves as a comprehensive gauge of European market performance.



In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 index saw an increase of 15 points or 0.2 percent, reaching a closing value of 7,738. Meanwhile, Germany's DAX 30 index also experienced a positive trend, adding 54 points or 0.31 percent to reach 17,987 by the end of the trading day. Similarly, France's CAC 40 index recorded a notable rise of 52 points or 0.65 percent, reaching a closing value of 8,201.



Italy's FTSE MIB index showcased significant gains, climbing by 321 points or 0.95 percent to conclude the session at 34,262. Meanwhile, Spain's IBEX 35 index emerged as the standout performer of the day, witnessing a robust increase of 104 points or 0.99 percent, ultimately closing at 10,701.



Overall, the positive performance across European stock exchanges reflects a buoyant market sentiment, with investors reacting favorably to various economic and geopolitical factors influencing the region's financial landscape.

