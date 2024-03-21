Her Excellency Lebohang Valentine Mochaba Assumes Patronship Of Indo Lesotho Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The Indo Lesotho Film and Cultural Forum is honored to announce that Her Excellency Lebohang Valentine Mochaba, High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Lesotho,is now esteemed patron to the forum. The patronship was presented during Her Excellencyï¿1⁄2s visit to Marwah Studios Film City, Noida, where she graciously accepted the role of patronship.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and Chair for the Cultural Forum, expressed his delight in presenting the patronship to Her Excellency Lebohang Valentine Mochaba. He highlighted the significance of her leadership in furthering the vision and objectives of the Indo Lesotho Cultural Forum, ensuring its growth and development on a larger scale.



In accepting the patronship, Her Excellency Lebohang Valentine Mochaba expressed her gratitude and commitment to working collaboratively with the Indo Lesotho Cultural Forum to advance cultural exchange and cooperation between India and Lesotho. Her leadership promises to elevate the forum to new heights and foster deeper bonds of friendship and understanding between the two nations.



Thabang Linus Kholumo, representing the High Commission of Lesotho, was also present during the announcement, further underscoring the importance of the Indo Lesotho Cultural Forum in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting cultural diplomacy.



The Indo Lesotho Cultural Forum serves as a platform for promoting cultural exchange, fostering collaboration in the fields of film, media, arts, and culture, and enhancing mutual understanding and appreciation between India and Lesotho.



