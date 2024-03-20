Jordanian Companies Mark 4.1 Per Cent Growth In QFC

A total of 125 Jordanian companies are currently operating under the Qatar Financial Centre umbrella, marking a growth rate of 4.1 per cent compared with the close of 2023 (Petra photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A total of 125 Jordanian companies are currently operating under the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) umbrella, marking a growth rate of 4.1 per cent compared with the close of 2023.

The QFC, recognised as one of the largest and most distinguished financial and trade hubs in the Middle East and North Africa, continues to see an expanding presence of Jordanian companies, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

These Jordanian entities, spanning a broad array of industries such as services, fintech, banking, asset management, IT, hospitality, professional services and trade, are actively engaged with the centre.

The Kingdom's prominence within the QFC landscape is evident, where it ranks second after Qatar in the number of companies operating within the Gulf nation's centre.

The QFC offers strategic advantages that have enhanced its appeal to Jordanian businesses seeking to expand abroad, including 100 per cent foreign ownership, streamlined licensing procedures via a unified e-platform, and a favourable corporate tax system.

The QFC fosters an environment conducive to international trade and investment, providing seamless profit repatriation, transparent regulatory frameworks, and efficient dispute resolution mechanisms.

Currently, the QFC oversees assets exceed 120 billion Qatari riyals ($32.9 billion). The centre boasts a diverse ecosystem of approximately 2,000 local and international companies, collectively employing over 12,000 professionals across various sectors.

The QFC's activities encompass critical sectors such as health, education, investment, media, sports, retail, logistics, digital services, finance, real estate, and energy, according to Petra.