Palestine Welcomes Canada's Halt Of Arms Export To Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Mac 21 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, yesterday welcomed the Canadian government's decision, to halt arms exports to Israel, amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel's genocide war requires a firm international stance, to halt arming Israel and impose immediate sanctions to prevent it from continuing its crimes,” Shtayyeh said in a statement.

He stressed the urgent need to pressure the opening of the border crossings to the Gaza Strip, ensure the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid, and restore the supplies of electricity and water.

Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, announced on Tuesday night that, Ottawa would halt its exports of weapons to Israel.

Joly's statement came, a day after the Canadian House of Commons called for a halt to arms shipments to Israel.

Recently, it delayed a shipment of 11 armoured vehicles to the Israeli police and another shipment of night vision devices.

Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, strongly criticised the decision, saying on social media platform X that,“history will judge the current step of the Canadian government harshly.”

He added that,“it is regrettable that the Canadian government is taking a step challenging Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas, who have committed crimes against innocent Israelis.”

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-WAFA