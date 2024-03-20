Sullivan: U.S. Believes In Ukraine's Victory And Will Continue To Provide Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said he is confident that the House of Representatives will be able to pass a foreign aid bill with assistance for Ukraine.

He said this at a joint briefing with Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak in Kyiv on Wednesday, March 20, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Sullivan said that Ukraine still stands thanks to the bravery and courage, ingenuity and resilience of the Ukrainian people. He said he was here today to say that the United States believes in Ukraine and its victory. The U.S. believes that Ukraine will build a bright future for the Ukrainian people, a stronger democracy and a resilient and safe country that will be able to repel aggression, he said.

Sullivan also said that the U.S. would continue to provide enormous support to Ukraine in every way possible.

He said he knew there were questions here because of the delay in U.S. Congress and months without a supplemental with an aid package that "you rightly deserve."

"President Biden is working on this on a daily basis to try to deliver this package through the House but I cannot make any specific predictions. [...] We are confident that we will get this aid to Ukraine," Sullivan said.

He also added that the White House was not just waiting for aid to be approved, but has also announced a $300 million aid package that includes air defense missiles and critical supplies to the frontline.

He also noted that the Biden administration would work with a coalition of more than 50 countries until Ukraine wins.

In October 2023, Biden submitted a request to Congress regarding support for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, as well as measures to strengthen the U.S. border. After several months of negotiations and finding compromises, the Senate passed a bill with foreign aid, but without the border issue.

The document was sent to the House of Representatives, where it is currently being blocked by members of Congress closely associated with Donald Trump, the leading Republican candidate for the presidential election.

Republicans in Congress are also considering providing at least part of the aid package to Ukraine in the form of a loan.