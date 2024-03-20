Gaza’S Humanitarian Aid Shortfall Amid Famine Risk

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gaza faces a dire humanitarian crisis, receiving less than half the necessary aid to prevent famine after a prolonged Israeli military operation.



Hunger intensifies, and malnutrition rates are set to worsen. Despite slight improvements in aid flow, Gaza's population, nearly all facing food insecurity, still lacks adequate sustenance.









The situation is particularly grim for children, like six-year-old Fadi al-Zant, suffering from cystic fibrosis. They face worsening conditions due to medication and food shortages.









Acute malnutrition rates among young children have surged, with significant portions affected in various regions, signaling a broader health crisis.



Reports from UNICEF and local health authorities underscore the increasing deaths from malnutrition and dehydration, especially among the youth.















Root cause of food insecurity: limited access to aid worsened by Israel's bureaucratic and logistical barriers, says IPC and UNICEF .

















Hamas faces challenges in aid distribution due to obstacles, leading to disorder and security threats.









Proposals to use "private contractors" for convoy protection have met resistance, further complicating the aid delivery process.



Amidst these challenges, international bodies call for Israel to allow unimpeded aid flow into Gaza to avert a larger humanitarian disaster.



The situation highlights the urgent need for a ceasefire and concerted humanitarian efforts to address the looming famine threat in Gaza.

