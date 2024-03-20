(MENAFN- Mid-East) Emerging Art Icons 2024: UAE's Pioneering Art Awards opens its nominations for a Monumental Second Edition - mid-east Facebook Instagram Linkedin RSS Telegram Tumblr Twitter Website Youtube



Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The artistic soul of the UAE is set to be rekindled with the eagerly awaited return of the Emerging Art Icons Awards . This second edition unfolds the canvas for a new chapter of artistic exploration, inviting a kaleidoscope of talents to showcase their creativity and vision.

In its inaugural year, the event etched an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the artistic community, celebrated for its unparalleled dedication to elevating unseen talent and fostering a vibrant culture of innovation and expression.“Witnessing the transformational journeys of last year's participants was nothing short of inspirational,” reflects an art patron, signalling the profound impact of the awards.

This year, the awards extend an open call to artists across all mediums, from painters and sculptors to digital creators and beyond, offering a platform that transcends traditional boundaries and nurtures creativity at its core. The spotlight shines not only on the mastery of technique but also on the stories that animate each creation, echoing the vibrant diversity of the UAE's cultural tapestry. With a commitment to nurturing a sustainable and inclusive art ecosystem, the awards spotlight the remarkable diversity and creativity in the UAE, offering a platform for emerging talents to gain invaluable exposure and recognition.

“The Emerging Art Icons platform holds significant importance not only for artists but also for the broader art industry, as it promotes and elevates artistic endeavours as an exceptional avenue for discovering emerging talents. The ongoing economic prosperity witnessed in the UAE is playing a crucial role in propelling the creative economy forward. Notably, the burgeoning art movement in Dubai is advancing in tandem with its overall growth. Emerging Art Icons provides a commendable platform for artists, instilling encouragement within the creative community. By offering galleries, exhibitions, and opportunities to showcase their artwork, this platform affirms appreciation for artists' creations. Such recognition serves as a profound source of motivation for any individual involved in artistic pursuits,” said Khalil Abdulwahid, an Emirati artist also serving as the Director of Fine Arts, at Dubai Culture.

Nominations for the Magzoid Emerging Art Icons Awards 2024 are now open. Artists, institutions, and brands are encouraged to submit their entries and join this magnificent celebration of art and creativity that promises to surpass expectations and inspire the next generation of artists.

For more information on the nomination process , visit . The stage is set. The spotlight, warm. The canvas, blank. Your stroke is the only thing missing.