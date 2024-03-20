Belarus' Fixed-Capital Investments At Br4.7Bn In January-February 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarus' fixed-capital investments made up Br4.7 billion in
January-February 2024, BelTA learned from the National Statistical
Committee, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.
The regional breakdown is the following: Minsk Oblast is in the
lead (24.3%) followed by the city of Minsk (18.4%), Brest Oblast
(14.3%), Gomel Oblast (13.7%), Grodno Oblast (10.9%), Vitebsk
Oblast (9.6%), and Mogilev Oblast (8.8%).
As far as the technological structure of fixed-capital
investments is concerned, construction and installation works
accounted for 47.3%, machines, equipment, and vehicles - for 38.8%,
and other kinds of works and costs - 13.9%.
The share of state investments in the total fixed-capital
investments reached 43.7%, with the share of private investments at
54.1% and foreign investments at 2.3%.
