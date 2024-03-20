EQS-News: Continental AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

20.03.2024 / 17:42 CET/CEST

Continental Aktiengesellschaft



Hanover



ISIN: DE 0005439004

WKN: 543900





We invite our shareholders to the

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST),

to be held in the Kuppelsaal of the Hannover Congress Centrum, Theodor-Heuss-Platz 1-3, 30175 Hanover, Germany.



Agenda: Documents for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting Resolution on the appropriation of net profit Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board

members

for fiscal 2023 Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board members for fiscal 2023 Resolution on the appointment of the auditor and Group auditor and of the auditor for the review of interim financial reports for fiscal 2024 Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report Resolution on the approval of the remuneration system for members of the Executive Board Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board Election of the Supervisory Board Resolution on the amendment of Section 11 of the Articles of Incorporation to adjust the requirements for the election of the chairperson of the Supervisory Board and their deputy Resolution on the amendment of Section 18 of the Articles of Incorporation for adjustment to the amended wording of section 123 (4) sentence

2 AktG For the detailed invitation please visit:

