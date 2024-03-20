AEPC Targets $40 Billion Garment Exports From India By 2030

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 20 (KNN) In a recent announcement on Tuesday, the Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (AEPC) has outlined pivotal strategies to propel the country towards achieving a remarkable milestone - a USD 40 billion garment exports target by 2030.

Emphasising the significance of bolstering production capacities and enhancing workforce skills, AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri articulated a roadmap towards realising this ambitious goal.

One of the primary challenges identified by Sekhri is the scarcity of skilled workers, particularly during peak seasons when they tend to return to their native villages, exacerbating the shortage of talents like tailors and quality checkers.

Addressing this issue head-on, Sekhri affirmed AEPC's commitment to undertaking all necessary measures to bridge this gap and fortify the industry's workforce.

"Our target to reach USD 40 billion of RMG (readymade garments) export by 2030 can be a reality, and my duty is to take every possible step to reach this target," Sekhri stated emphatically, reported BS.

Highlighting the imperative to ramp up production capacities, Sekhri underscored the current inadequacy of export houses in India to handle core products required in substantial quantities.

He stressed the necessity for a concerted effort to enhance manufacturing capabilities to meet burgeoning demands effectively.

Moreover, AEPC is fervently focused on upskilling the workforce to align with the industry's evolving needs.

Despite generating approximately 150,000 skilled workers annually, Sekhri acknowledged that this figure falls short of the requisite demand.

(KNN Bureau)