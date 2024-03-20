What Happened To Kate Middleton? Rumours Swirl As Princess Of Wales Remains 'Missing' | 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been in news for some time now, not for all good reasons though theories have been running wild on the internet; some say she's dead and some that she's getting a divorce as the Princess did not made any public appearances since December. She underwent an abdominal surgery in January 2024 read: 'So elegant and beautiful': When Shah Rukh Khan met Kate Middleton, Prince WilliamBut what is true? Here's all we know about Kate Middleton:On March 18, amid speculations about her health because of the surgery, Kate Middleton was seen visiting her favourite farm shop in a“happy, relaxed and healthy\" mood. However, some reports have suggested that she seemed 'unhappy', 'looking like sad Princess Diana'.Soon, the 'relieved internet' found loopholes in the video and claimed it was photoshopped. Some even said that it is not the Princess, but her lookalike Heidi Agan with Prince William.

Agan immediately rejected the rumors, and said that it was \"100 per cent\" Kate Middleton only. She told the Metro that she was occupied with a \"teaching job\" elsewhere at the time of the video media The Sun quoted a friend of the Royal family saying that Kate wants to speak about her health in public, but not before she assumes her duties as the Princess of Wales.“She and William are at their most open when out interacting with the public. I can see a world in which the Princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that's how she would do it,\" they said recent reports have also suggested that Princess Kate, 42, will not assume her royal duties until Easter to \"recover from the surgery\".On Mothers' Day, a picture was shared on Kensington Royal's X (formerly Twitter) account showing Kate seated with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George hugging her, with a note saying :“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day.”Soon after, publications withdrew the picture saying that there is something off about it. The Princess of Wales later apologized for the 'digitally manipulated' picture, calling photoshopping one of her hobbies March 19, Another photograph that was made public by the Royal Family was found to be 'digitally transformed'. In the picture, Queen Elizabeth II is seen with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The photo was shared on the late monarch's birthday on April 21, 2023. Getty Images said that the photograph was“digitally enhanced at source\".Rumours of the Royal couple's split due to Prince William's alleged affair with Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury were also making rounds on the internet. However, on March 19, Lady Hanbury told her lawyers that \"the rumours are completely false,\" reported Business Insider Royal Family sources have recently claimed that an“extremely important\" announcement could be released any minute. The most awaitted announcement is likely to be made today (March 20).

