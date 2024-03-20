Biden And Wife Extend Nowruz Congratulations

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Joe Biden, the President of the United States, and his wife, Jill Biden, have congratulated Nowruz and emphasized that this celebration has become“a joyful part of American culture.”

The President of the United States, on Tuesday, March 19, said in a message marking the arrival of Nowruz that communities across the United States have turned this celebration into“a joyful part of American culture” by coming together on this day.

He noted that this year Nowruz comes at a challenging time for many people who need hope more than ever, emphasizing that“the United States will continue to stand with the brave women of Iran who are fighting for their freedoms.”

Biden stated,“This Nowruz arrives at a time when the war in Gaza has inflicted terrible suffering on the Palestinian people, and we will continue our international leadership to provide more humanitarian assistance to them, including urgently needed food, water, medicine, and shelter.”

Meanwhile, Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State of the United States, also congratulated the arrival of Nowruz by posting a picture of the Haft-Seen spread.

He added,“We hope for a blessed Nowruz where we cherish family ties and look forward to a brighter tomorrow.”

Nowruz, celebrated across Afghanistan, Central Asia, and parts of South Asia, holds deep cultural significance as it ushers in the spring season and the New Year in the Persian calendar. In Afghanistan, families eagerly prepare traditional dishes and adorn their homes for this festive occasion.

Similarly, in countries like Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, Nowruz is a cherished cultural event marked by age-old rituals like the Haft-Seen table arrangement and joyful gatherings.

Reports affirm that Nowruz transcends regional boundaries, uniting people in joyous celebration irrespective of their religious or ethnic backgrounds. It is a powerful symbol of shared heritage and resilience, fostering community connections across diverse landscapes.

Recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, Nowruz promotes cross-cultural understanding and solidarity, embodying hope for the future and nurturing bonds of goodwill and harmony among nations.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram