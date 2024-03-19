JHCO Says It Delivers Over $39 Million In Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The total value of aid channelled to the crisis-stricken Gaza Strip through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) has reached $39,709,830, JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli announced on Tuesday.

During a weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Government Communication, Shibli highlighted Jordan's unwavering commitment to alleviating the suffering of Palestinians.

He emphasised that Jordan has overcome numerous challenges to provide an immediate and extensive humanitarian response.

Shibli also noted that the JHCO is dedicated to expanding the reach of the humanitarian community to deliver much-needed food, medicine, and other essential supplies to the people in Gaza, adding that "To date, the organisation has delivered 8,616 tonnes of aid".

He also stressed that the JHCO remains resolute in its commitment to facilitate the entry of aid and coordinate land and air deliveries to Gaza.



He also emphasised that on average, each completed activity or project benefits nearly 83,000 individuals per year, with a total value of $1,961,691, adding that "the organisation's operations continue round the clock, distributing life-saving food parcels and drinking water to at least a thousand residents and displaced people across the strip daily".

Shibli also said that since the outbreak of the war (on October 7), humanitarian aid has been consistently delivered to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, noting that the Kingdom has dispatched 48 aircraft carrying urgent relief supplies to Gaza so far, with 13 aid planes facilitated by JHCO and 35 relief flights coordinated with other partner organizations.

Regarding aid delivered via land routes, Shibli said that convoys crossing the King Hussein Bridge totalled 508 trucks. A convoy of 333 trucks was sent by JHCO in collaboration with international partner organisations, while 175 trucks were dispatched in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, and the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army/Air Force, noting that the JHCO sent its first land aid convoy to war-torn Gaza in late December, carrying 750 tonnes of food through the Karam Abu Salem.

Shibli also affirmed that the organisation's commitment to providing all forms of support and assistance comes in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah.

He also underscored that joint airdrops, supported by the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army/ Air Force, amounted to 50, carrying out 67 airdrops with allied nations.

“Dropping crates of humanitarian aid and supplies has become at some point a necessity, despite the unwavering commitment to delivering aid through the air bridge accompanied by the land bridge,”

Shibli said.



