Russians Attack Six Settlements In Kherson Region With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military attacked six settlements in the Kherson region with drones during the day.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Russian troops continue to attack the coastal communities of the Kherson region with drones. During the day, drones attacked Beryslav, Shyroka Balka, Burhunka, Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, and Osokorivka," Oleksandr Prokudin wrote.
He noted that the occupants were firing at the settlements with FPV drones and dropping explosives. At least two dozen hits were recorded.
Prokudin reminded that a kindergarten and a residential building were damaged as a result of the strikes, and a couple in a car in Osokorivka came under fire and sustained light injuries.
As reported, the Kherson region is under constant shelling by Russian troops, almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys residential and administrative buildings, energy and infrastructure civilian facilities.
