Gambian Delegation Visits Gujarat University To Assess Student Safety After Hostel Attack

Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) A delegation from African nation Gambia on Tuesday visited the Gujarat University campus here and held a meeting with its Vice-Chancellor over safety measures in the backdrop of an attack on foreign students in the varsity's hostel premises for offering 'namaz' three days ago.

Nearly 30 students from the West African country study at the state-run university.

Sources said that the visiting officials from the Gambian High Commission in New Delhi were satisfied with the university's actions to safeguard the students following the condemnable incident.

The delegation, which included a deputy high commissioner, a first secretary and a student representative, sought reassurance regarding the security of the Gambian students on the university campus.

Following the incident at its hostel, Gujarat University has taken proactive steps to improve security such as moving foreign students to a safer hostel wing and recruiting former military personnel for security on the premises of the university.

An FIR was lodged against a group and police have detained five individuals in connection with the violence which took place on Saturday.

After the incident took place, the university established specific guidelines for the conduct of foreign students, advising against the use of public areas for religious or other private activities. The university's administration through these actions aims to prevent such incidents.