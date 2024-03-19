Ukraine, Luxembourg Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his visit to Luxembourg, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held talks with Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel. The result was the signing of an agreement on technical and financial cooperation between the two countries.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Government portal .

"This will simplify the implementation of programmes and projects to help Ukraine," Shmyhal commented on the signing of the document.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held several meetings in Luxembourg with representatives of the executive and legislative branches to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister also met with Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, whom he thanked for his unwavering solidarity with Ukraine during the full-scale war.

With President of Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies Claude Wiseler and the parliamentarians, the Ukrainian officials discussed further steps in the joint fight against the aggressor, European and Euro-Atlantic integration, and the confiscation of frozen Russian assets in Luxembourg.

Shmyhal thanked the parliamentarians for adopting statements in support of Ukraine and recognizing the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

"We appreciate our bilateral cooperation on the path to victory," the head of the Ukrainian government concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal is on a working visit to Luxembourg, where he met with his counterpart Luc Frieden.