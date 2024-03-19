A Ramadan Feast To Remember: Iftar And Suhour Experiences At Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 1:32 PM

As the holy month of Ramadan is here, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek , invites guests to embark on a culinary journey filled with tradition, flavour, and togetherness. From the sumptuous offerings at Shabestan to the expansive spread at Creek View Terrace, the hotel is all set to make this Ramadan unforgettable for you, promising an unforgettable experience for Iftar and Suhour.

Shabestan: A Michelin-Starred Iftar Extravaganza

Step into the world of Persian cuisine at Shabestan , the Michelin-starred restaurant nestled within Radisson Blu Hotel , Dubai Deira Creek. This Ramadan, Shabestan presents a meticulously crafted Iftar set menu, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Persian flavours and traditions.

Priced affordably for sharing, the Iftar set menu at Shabestan promises an indulgent feast for the senses. For Dh499, two guests can enjoy a culinary journey like no other, while Dh599 caters to a party of three, and Dh899 offers a lavish spread for four. From sunset until 11 pm throughout Ramadan, diners can relish the finest Persian delicacies amidst the elegant ambience of Shabestan.

Located at Baniyas Road in Deira, Dubai, Shabestan beckons guests to discover the essence of Persian hospitality and cuisine. For reservations, guests can contact +971 4 205 7033 or email ... .

Creek View Terrace: An Iftar Spectacle Overlooking Dubai Creek

For those seeking a more expansive culinary experience, Creek View Terrace offers the perfect setting for a memorable Iftar gathering . Overlooking the picturesque Dubai Creek, this al fresco dining venue sets the stage for an evening of gastronomic delights and enchanting views.

Indulge in a diverse array of over 200 dishes, featuring international and regional flavours meticulously prepared by the hotel's culinary experts. From live cooking stations to carving stations, guests can savour the freshest ingredients and traditional specialities, all while being serenaded by the melodious tunes of an Oud player.

Priced at Dh245 per person, the Iftar experience at Creek View Terrace promises to be an immersive culinary journey, celebrating the spirit of Ramadan amidst unparalleled surroundings. From sunset until 9:30 pm guests can partake in this culinary feast and create cherished memories with loved ones.

To reserve a table at Creek View Terrace, guests can visit the direct booking link or contact +971 4 205 7033 for inquiries.

As Dubai has soaked in Ramadan vibes, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek invites guests to embrace the spirit of the holy month through unforgettable culinary experiences that celebrate tradition, togetherness, and the joy of sharing.