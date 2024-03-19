Clash During Aid Distribution Leaves 9 People Injured

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAIMANA (Pajhwok): Nine people have been injured as a result of a clash during aid distribution in northwestern Faryab province, a statement said on Tuesday.

During aid distribution in the Dasht Buz village of Khawaja Sabz Posh district nine people disputed and injured one another with sticks, a statement from Police Headquarters said.

It added security personnel shifted the injured to the hospital and launched an investigation.

It is worth mentioning that on Monday 11 people were injured as a result of a dispute over grassland in the Pashtunkot district.

nh

Visits: 6