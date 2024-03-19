               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Clash During Aid Distribution Leaves 9 People Injured


3/19/2024 2:13:56 PM

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAIMANA (Pajhwok): Nine people have been injured as a result of a clash during aid distribution in northwestern Faryab province, a statement said on Tuesday.

During aid distribution in the Dasht Buz village of Khawaja Sabz Posh district nine people disputed and injured one another with sticks, a statement from Police Headquarters said.

It added security personnel shifted the injured to the hospital and launched an investigation.

It is worth mentioning that on Monday 11 people were injured as a result of a dispute over grassland in the Pashtunkot district.

nh

Visits: 6

MENAFN19032024000174011037ID1107996855

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search