Balqa Governorate Council Discusses Tourism, Project Status

Balqa, Mar. 19 (Petra) -- President of the Balqa Governorate Council, Ibrahim Awamleh, said that there is a plan to create tourist and religious tracks in the governorate, located northwest of Amman.Awamleh spoke at a meeting the council hosted with the public on Tuesday to hear their requests, examine finished projects, talk about the status of projects slated for the governorate's districts and areas, and find out why some of the projects on the council's 2023 agenda have been delayed.Awamleh gave an explanation of the reasons for several project implementation delays as well as the anticipated duration of those delays.According to Awamleh, there are no delays in the projects related to agriculture, water, health, or agricultural research centers.