Global Reactions To Putin's Victory In Russian Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Leaders of several countries, including China, India, North Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, have congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential election.

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, extended congratulations to Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential election and emphasized enhancing the special relationship between Delhi and Moscow.

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, announced himself as the President of Russia for the fifth term until 2030 on Sunday, March 17, at his campaign headquarters.

Xi Jinping, the President of China, also congratulated Vladimir Putin on his reelection and expressed Beijing's willingness to maintain close ties with Moscow for the promotion of sustainable, healthy, stable, and deep cooperation between the two strategically comprehensive countries, ensuring the interests of both governments and peoples.

Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, called for strong relations between the two countries and increased avenues for cooperation in his congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin on his victory.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin's victory has also stirred reactions from Western governments, labeling his victory in the Russian presidential election as“unfair” and“undemocratic.”

According to David Cameron, the Foreign Secretary of Britain, the result of the election was“deep repression” in Russia, with Putin eliminating political opponents, controlling the media, and then declaring himself the winner.

It is worth mentioning that relations between the West and Russia have become critical after the invasion of Ukraine.

