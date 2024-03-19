American State Dept ask for monetary support to counter Russia, China in Africa

(MENAFN) The United States State Department has unveiled plans to allocate USD322.5 million for the fiscal year 2025 to enhance its operations in Africa, with a particular focus on countering the activities of China and Russia on the continent. The proposed funding aims to support the objectives outlined during the 2022 Africa Leaders Summit, which include fostering stable and inclusive African economies, addressing climate change, promoting democracy and human rights, and mitigating the influence of both the People’s Republic of China and Russia.



Additionally, the department has requested $2.9 billion to strengthen United States leadership in multilateral diplomacy, including contributions to international organizations like the United Nations, UNESCO, and NATO.



The move comes amid growing concerns within the United States government and its allies about the expanding presence of Russia and China in Africa. During a Congressional hearing earlier in March, Gen. Michael Langley, the head of United States Africa Command, warned that Russia was actively seeking to extend its influence in African nations, with several countries nearing a critical juncture where they could become susceptible to Russian sway. Similarly, Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, raised concerns about Russia's presence in the Sahel region, particularly in Mali, where he observed an increase in Moscow's influence. These developments underscore the strategic importance that the United States and its allies attribute to Africa and highlight efforts to counter the growing influence of geopolitical rivals in the region.

