'There's No Better Feeling...': Rashid Khan Expresses Joy On His Winning Return After Injury Layoff

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Afghanistan's T20I captain Rashid Khan expressed his joy at making a triumphant return to action following an injury layoff, as his team delivered a commanding performance to secure a 57-run victory over Ireland in the third T20I, clinching the series 2-1. Rashid was awarded the player of the series for his figures of 8-45 off his 12 overs in the three-match series.

Following the 2-1 series win, the leg-spinning all-rounder shared his words of excitement on social and wrote: "There's no better feeling than being back and winning your first series right after an injury".

The Afghan spin sensation has been out of action, having undergone back surgery since the 50-over World Cup in November last year. He subsequently missed the Big Bash League, the SA20, Afghanistan's tour against the UAE, India, and Sri Lanka, and the one-off Test and ODI series against Ireland.

During the opening match of the series against Ireland, Rashid claimed the best figures by an Afghanistan captain in T20Is with his spell of 3 wickets for just 19 runs in four overs, breaking Nawroz Mangal's record for 14 years.

But Rashid's heroics went in vain as Afghanistan succumbed to a 38-run defeat in the first T20Is. However, the 25-year-old put on an incredible all-round show in the second match claiming the figures of 4-14 and playing a handy knock of 25 off 12 to help Afghanistan level the three-match T20I series 1-1 with a 10-run win.

As Afghanistan gets ready for the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies in June Rashid's performance on his return will prove to be a major boost for the Asian side ahead of the 20-over showpiece.

With 11 scalps at the ODI World Cup in India last year, the leg-spinner was Afghanistan's top wicket-taker.