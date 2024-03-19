Kiev`s ambassador voices outrage over prostitution joke

(MENAFN) Andrey Plakhotnyuk, Kiev's ambassador to Sweden, has expressed deep outrage over a recent episode of a talk show aired by the Swedish public broadcaster SVT. The program featured journalist Elaf Ali making derogatory remarks about Ukrainian prostitutes, sparking controversy and prompting demands for a public apology.



Plakhotnyuk condemned Ali's remarks as "deeply offensive and completely unacceptable," emphasizing the need for both Ali and SVT to issue a public apology. Venting his anger on social media, Plakhotnyuk underscored the seriousness of the matter and called for accountability from those involved.



The controversy erupted during the debut episode of a new immigration-themed satirical show, where Ali was one of the guests. Host Ahmed Berhan was testing participants' knowledge of migrant communities in Sweden, leading to a discussion about residency permits granted to nationals of various countries.



Ali's joke, made in response to a question about the nationality of those receiving the most residency permits in Sweden in 2022, targeted Ukrainian nationals. Drawing on stereotypes, Ali remarked that the influx of Ukrainians into Sweden, due to hostilities between Moscow and Kiev, was hardly noticeable except in brothels, implying a link between Ukrainian nationals and prostitution.



In response to criticism, Ali defended her remarks, stating that her intention was to provide humorous commentary on various subjects, including an imam living in Malmo, Ukrainians, and Somalis. She noted that while the Africans did not attack her online, the Ukrainian community reacted strongly to her comments.



The incident has sparked debates about the boundaries of humor and satire, particularly in the context of sensitive topics such as immigration and national stereotypes. It also highlights the importance of responsible journalism and the potential impact of casual remarks on diplomatic relations between countries. As calls for accountability continue to mount, the fallout from Ali's joke underscores the need for greater sensitivity and understanding in public discourse.

