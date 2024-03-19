Israeli airstrikes on Rafah claim lives of over 20

(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and central areas of the Palestinian enclave resulted in the deaths of at least 20 individuals.



These strikes occurred on Tuesday morning following discussions between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the ongoing offensive.



The attacks in Rafah claimed the lives of fourteen people and left numerous others injured as residential buildings were targeted. This area has been a refuge for over a million Palestinians seeking shelter.



Leader Biden cautioned Premier Netanyahu about the potential escalation of chaos in Gaza if military operations continued in Rafah.



Both leaders agreed to dispatch teams for discussions in Washington concerning the situation, with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasizing the need for a comprehensive dialogue on Gaza's future.



The meeting, slated for either this week or the next, aims to address ways to prevent a full-scale offensive in Rafah before any further action is taken.



The conflict in Gaza, now in its sixth month, has resulted in the deaths of over 31,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health authorities.



Leader Biden reiterated his urging for Netanyahu to send representatives to Washington to explore alternatives to military escalation in Rafah.



“I asked the Prime Minister to send a team to Washington to discuss ways to target Hamas without a major ground operation in Rafah,” Mr. Biden shared his remarks on social media platform X after conversing with Mr. Netanyahu for the first time in over a month.

